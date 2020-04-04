Dana White on President Donald Trump’s conference call with representatives of the Sports League

UFC President Dana White is among the leaders of several major league sports that will meet with US President Donald Trump for a conference call on Saturday to discuss the Covid 19 crisis.

Adam Schefter, senior NFL insider from ESPN, tweeted the meeting, attributed to the White House, on Saturday morning.

He noted that the white man would be on a long list of sports commissioners, including Adam Silver from the NBA, Cathy Engelbert from the WNBA, Rob Manfred from MLB, Roger Goodell from the NFL, Gary Bettman from the NHL, Jay Monahan from the PGA belong. Vince McMahon from WWE, John Middlebrook or Jim France from NASCAR and Don Graber from MLS.

The call comes at a time when White was still intending to hold UFC 249 in some form or manner on April 18. The UFC has had to postpone or cancel at least three events to be more secure.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to participate in a phone call with all major-league sports commissioners today at noon, according to the @WhiteHouse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020