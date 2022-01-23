Dana White will be absent from the UFC 270 post-fight press conference after Francis Ngannou renewed his call to box after defeating Gane.

Dana White is absent from the UFC 270 post-fight press conference after Francis Ngannou renewed his call to box after defeating Gane.

After Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Dana White was absent from the post-fight press conference.

Ngannou won a unanimous decision over his old training partner early on Sunday morning in Anaheim, California, to retain his heavyweight title.

Following his first title defense, Ngannou, who has recently been at odds with the UFC brass, reaffirmed his desire to fight.

White did not wrap the belt around the Cameroonian’s waist, as he usually does after title fights, and he did not speak to the media after the fight.

“Dana White will not be attending the (hashtag)UFC270 post-fight news conference, per PR,” MMA Junkie journalist Mike Bohn tweeted.

“It’s very telling.”

White claimed just before the New Year that Ngannou would be free to leave the UFC once his contract expired at the end of December.

“Look, if you’d like to join us, we’d be delighted to have you,” he said.

“It’s not a problem if you don’t want to join us.

Everything is fine.

“I believe his contract, and this is just a guess, states that if he wins, he will remain with us after this fight.”

“I’m sure he’d put up another fight.”

Ngannou declared before fight week that he would no longer fight for (dollar)500,000 or (dollar)600,000 purses and reaffirmed his desire to face Tyson Fury.

And, after defeating his old teammate Gane’s challenge, he reaffirmed his desire to box.

“As I always say, boxing is always in the back of my pocket,” he said in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

“It’s something I have to finish before I retire!”

“And right now, I’m looking for any opportunity to get that because it’s not like I’ve been here for a lifetime.”

“I suppose I should start thinking about it now.”

