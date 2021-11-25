D’Andre Swift, Lions running back, gets an update from Dan Campbell.

Lions RB D’Andre Swift gets an update from Dan Campbell.

D’Andre Swift, a second-year running back, suffered a shoulder injury during the first half of the Bears-Lions game.

He didn’t show up for the rest of the game.

Lions coach Dan Campbell was asked about Swift’s status after the team’s heartbreaking loss to the Bears.

Swift has a sprained shoulder, according to Campbell.

“We’ll have to see,” Campbell told reporters.

“We’ll see what happens.”

The Lions, on the other hand, have more than a week to prepare for their next matchup.

Swift will be able to rest his shoulder during this time.

In his second season with the Lions, Swift has been extremely productive.

He has 555 rushing yards, 420 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns through the first ten games of the season.

The Lions will rely on Jamaal Williams if Swift is forced to miss any time.

Against the Bears, he had a total of 65 yards on 15 carries.

The Lions could also give Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson more carries.

When given the opportunity this year, both players have performed admirably.

D’Andre Swift, Lions RB, Gets An Update From Dan Campbell

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https