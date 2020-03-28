Dani Alves’ harsh criticism of Bolsonaro, who called the coronavirus “influenza”

The captain of the Brazilian soccer team, Daniel Alves, criticized this Wednesday the administration of the country’s president, the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, in the face of the coronavirus crisis and recommended that he “think about the well-being of the people.”

“I highly respect your Presidency, I highly respect your honor, but there are many families and many people working for the fight against that pandemic,” said the ’10’ of Sao Paulo in his social media accounts.

“You, as the most important person in this country, should also think about the well-being of our country and of our people,” he said.

Alves reacted in this way after Bolsonaro once again underestimated the severity of the pandemic, criticized the confinement of the population decreed by some regional governors and bet on the reopening of the schools.

“If the isolation policy continues we will have chaos and the virus together,” Bolsonaro reiterated this Wednesday in statements to journalists as he left the Palacio de la Alvorada, his official residence in Brasilia.

The president, leader of the extreme right in Brazil, also branded COVID-19 as a “flu” and advised to quarantine only the elderly and people with previous illnesses, contrary to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The ruler considers it a priority to keep jobs and keep the economy running, which has been harshly criticized by doctors, specialists and political leaders with different ideological biases.

Until Tuesday, Brazil registered 2,201 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths, the majority in the state of Sao Paulo (40), where a period of quarantine of 15 days, extendable, has been in force since Tuesday to try to contain the infections.

Brazilian health authorities expect a strong spike in infections by the end of April.

Alves pointed out that “it is a very difficult time for the world” and for the Brazilian population.

“As a humble citizen I express my opinion, because I do not want to live without being able to share moments with people or live in fear of them,” said the former player from Seville, Barcelona and Juventus, among other clubs.

The Canarinha captain ended his message with the label: “Stay home for love of neighbor.”

The rest of his teammates have not directly replied to the Brazilian head of state, but he has asked his millions of followers to stay home to contain the global pandemic.

In this sense, Neymar, Alisson, Arthur Melo, Gabriel Barbosa ‘Gabigol’, Gabriel Jesus, Everton ‘Cebolinha’ and Philippe Coutinho have published in recent days photographs exercising in their homes and advising the population to follow the same example.