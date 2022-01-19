Dani Alves pleads with Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona from PSG, claiming that ‘there is no better place than here.’

Dani Alves begs Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain, saying ‘there is no better place than here.’

DANI ALVES pleaded with his friend Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona and make a sensational comeback.

And the legendary right-back has even told his former team-mate that the Nou Camp is “the best place on earth.”

“Messi is the best player in the history of football,” Alves said on Tot Costa de Catalunya Radio via Sport.

“It’s strange to be here and not see him, to not have him in the squad,” says the captain.

“Things don’t always turn out the way we hope.

“I’ve already told him that he won’t be in a better place than this.”

When I left, he told me the same thing.

“It would be fantastic if Messi finished his career in Barcelona.”

In November, Alves, 38, rejoined Barca to play alongside former teammate Xavi.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

He does not, however, share a dressing room with Messi, as he did during his eight-year stay from 2008 to 2016.

Last summer, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner left his boyhood club Barcelona after 21 years because the LaLiga giants couldn’t afford to renew his contract.

On a free transfer, he joined Paris Saint-Germain and signed a contract until 2023.

The 34-year-old Argentine has had a difficult start in France.

In a Covid- and injury-plagued season, the prolific goalscorer has managed just one strike in Ligue 1.

Messi, on the other hand, is not considering a return to Barcelona, according to SunSport, and instead intends to fulfill his current contract.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.