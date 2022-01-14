Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dani Carvajal of Real Madrid tests positive for COVID-19.

Carvajal, 30, joined Real Madrid in 2013 after leaving Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Dani Carvajal, a right-back for Real Madrid, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Spanish club.

With Real Madrid, he won the UEFA Champions League four times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), the FIFA Club World Cup four times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2018), and the La Liga two times (2017, 2020).

In his 311 appearances for the Spanish club, he scored seven goals and added 51 assists.

Players and staff members must take an antigen test every day when entering their club’s facilities, according to new rules adopted by La Liga at the start of this year.