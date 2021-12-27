Dani Ceballos, a former Arsenal midfielder, is set to join Real Betis on a permanent basis for £8.5 million.

Dani Ceballos, a former Arsenal midfielder, is reportedly set to join Real Betis in January for £8.5 million.

The Spaniard has yet to play a minute for Los Blancos this season, and his time at the Bernabeu appears to be coming to an end.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Betis are willing to pay £8.5 million, while Real are looking for around £12.5 million.

Despite the disparity in valuation, both parties remain optimistic that a deal can be reached.

Ceballos is said to have a “fervent desire” to return to his former club.

In 2017, Madrid paid around £13 million for him to join them from Betis.

Since suffering a horrific ankle injury while competing for Spain in the Tokyo Olympics, he has become an outcast in Spain’s capital.

If the deal goes through, Ceballos will work with Manuel Pellegrini, the former Manchester City and West Ham manager.

In LaLiga, Betis are currently in third place.

Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, has been monitoring the 25-year-old.

Last summer, Mourinho made no secret of his desire to sign a midfielder, with Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka being a top target.

Ceballos’ contract expires in June 2023, and the Gunners are said to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Ceballos played 77 games for Arsenal, scoring two goals and providing five assists. He was a member of the FA Cup-winning team in 2019-20.

After two disappointing Premier League seasons in North London, the Spaniard was allowed to return to his parent club.

“I like the Spanish league more, it suits my game better,” Ceballos said shortly after leaving the Premier League.

Instead, the Gunners paid £34 million for his Real teammate Martin Odegaard, who has had a promising start to his Arsenal career.

