Dani Ceballos ‘decides he will stay at Arsenal for the rest of the season’

On-loan Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is ready to remain at the club until the end of the season after opting not to return to Real Madrid.

The Spaniard was set on leaving Arsenal over a lack of game time and seeking a kove elsewhere during January.

However, he has had a change of heart after discussions with new Gunners boss Mikel Arteta over his future at the club, according to reports in Spain.

Having been signed by Unai Emery in the summer, Ceballos has struggled with injury and made his first appearance since November in the Gunners’ FA Cup fourth round win against Bournemouth.

With Valencia keen on offering the playmaker a chance back in La Liga, it grew likely Ceballos would end his spell in the Premier League.

To date, Ceballos has made 18 appearances and scored one goal for Arsenal this season.