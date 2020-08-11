Dani Ceballos pictured in Real Betis shirt as Arsenal wait for Real Madrid answer

Dani Ceballos still appears to hold a soft spot for former club Real Betis.

The midfielder is set to meet Real Madrid officials to discuss his future plans after the midfielder helped Arsenal lift the FA Cup.

The Spaniard cemented himself as a key figure in Gunners boss Mikel Arteta’s starting XI and made 37 appearances during his season-long loan at the Emirates.

But Ceballos’ deal with Arsenal expired after the triumph at Wembley and he must now weigh up his options on his return to Madrid.

A new deal at Arsenal is a possibility, with Mikel Arteta keen to keep him on a permanent basis.

But, speaking after the FA Cup triumph, Ceballos also revealed that Real Betis have kept in contact with him and refused to rule out a return to his boyhood club.

“I have a lot of love for Betis, for everyone that works at the club,” said the midfielder. “They know the love I have for them and we’ve been in contact all season. Betis means a lot to me.”

And he has now fuelled speculation after he was pictured wearing a Betis shirt while playing a game of Parcheesi with his friends on Monday night.

Los Blancos may choose to hold onto the 24-year-old or sell him elsewhere, with former club Real Betis believed to be interested in a permanent signing.

Speaking after the FA Cup final, Ceballos confirmed he has been close contact with Real throughout the season.

He told Spanish radio station Cadena SER : “It’s a satisfaction to have won the FA Cup. I’m thrilled to end the season with a title.

” Real Madrid have remained close to me throughout the season, not just now. I’m grateful for that. I spoke to the Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who has congratulated me for the title.

“From today, I am a Real Madrid player and I’m happy about that. Real Madrid have an important game against Manchester City and from then on, I will talk to the club and discuss my future.”