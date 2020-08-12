Dani Ceballos pictured wearing Real Betis shirt as he considers rejoining them instead of Arsenal in transfer window

DANI CEBALLOS may have dropped a hint regarding his future after he was snapped wearing a Real Betis shirt on Monday night.

The 24-year-old has shown he still has a soft spot for his former side, who he made his debut with in 2014 after coming through their academy.

Ceballos – who has never shied away from the love he has for the Andalusian outfit – faces an uncertain summer at Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder starred on loan at Arsenal during the 2019/20 season, chipping in with two goals and two assists in 37 games in all competitions.

He became an integral part of the Gunners side under Mikel Arteta following the restart of football in June, as he helped the North Londoners win the FA Cup.

There had been hope from Arsenal fans that Ceballos would return to the club.

But a picture has emerged of Ceballos wearing a Betis jersey while playing the board game Parcheesi with friends on Monday night.

Arsenal are understood to want to bring the player back on another loan deal, while Manuel Pellegrini is looking to permanently sign him.

Commenting on his future in an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, he said: “I’m not thinking about whether or not I can play for Real Madrid, Arsenal or another club.”

He then told Cadena SER: “It’s a satisfaction to have won the FA Cup. I’m thrilled to end the season with a title.”

Before adding: “I have a lot love for Betis, for everyone that works at that club.

“They know the love I have for them and we’be been in contact all season. Betis means a lot me.”