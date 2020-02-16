Dani Ceballos says Liverpool’s style of play was main reason he picked Arsenal

Dani Ceballos has opened up on why he chose to move to Arsenal last summer instead of Liverpool, citing Jurgen Klopp’s philosophy as a reason behind his decision.

Having failed to establish himself with Real Madrid, Ceballos was allowed to depart on loan and soon had a host of Premier League sides keen on bringing him in.

Liverpool boss Klopp was among the interested parties but speaking midway through his loan with the Gunners, Ceballos admits he is not the right fit to play Klopp’s demanding style of football.

‘That a club like Liverpool loves you is a pride, but my decision was to go to Arsenal because Emery grabbed my hand and told me to go together,’ Ceballos told Marca.

‘Klopp is a great coach but you have to see the game philosophy of each team.

‘Right now players of my philosophy of play wouldn’t fit in a team like Liverpool in the best possible way. But that you are related to the greats is because you are doing things right.’

Unai Emery was incredibly keen to return to LaLiga to overhaul his side and was successful in enticing Ceballos to north London.

The 23-year-old is now working under fellow Spaniard Mikel Arteta, an individual he believes is a ‘great coach’, and having struggled with injury, Ceballos is keen to play a key role following the conclusion of the winter break.

Despite odds being stacked against them, Ceballos is refusing to concede defeat in Arsenal making the Champions League places.

Arteta’s side currently sit in tenth position, 10 points adrift of London rivals Chelsea, who sit fourth.

Once their warm-weather training camp in Dubai concludes, Ceballos and his team-mates will return to London to prepare for their upcoming match against Newcastle.