Danica Patrick Talks About Her Controversial Super Bowl Ad

Danica Patrick Talked About Her Controversial Super Bowl Ad

Danica Patrick, a former NASCAR driver turned businesswoman, has appeared in a number of memorable Super Bowl commercials for GoDaddy.com over the years.

GoDaddy.com’s Super Bowl commercials were always viral due to their provocative, often controversial advertising style.

Patrick appeared in a number of commercials, though not all of them were well received by the general public.

Following criticism from animal rights organizations, one of GoDaddy.com’s Super Bowl commercials featuring Patrick was pulled in 2015.

There’s more in the Guardian:

In the meantime, Patrick has responded to the criticism.

Patrick said at the Daytona 500 that year, “We thought it was a really funny, slightly left-side joke.”

“Everyone has an opinion on everything, especially when it comes to animal rights, tree rights, or whatever rights you want to talk about.”

Patrick, on the other hand, is a dog lover who frequently posts pictures of her pets on social media.

In the ad, a puppy that found its way home after becoming lost was then sold online via a website created with GoDaddy.com; Patrick drove away with the puppy at the end of the ad. Pet lovers found it offensive and others suggested it promoted the sale of animals online. GoDaddy, which is Patrick’s Nascar sponsor, pulled the ad before the game and instead aired one showing a business owner toiling away instead of enjoying the Super Bowl. Patrick holds the celebrity record for appearing in the most Super Bowl ads. But last month’s decision ended her run of appearing in a Super Bowl commercial that dated to 2007.