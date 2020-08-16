Daniel Cormier confirms retirement after heartbreaking trilogy defeat to Miocic as legend says ‘it’s been a long run’

DANIEL CORMIER confirmed his retirement after losing to Stipe Miocic at UFC 252.

The MMA legend lost their trilogy meeting on points after the judges unanimously agreed that Miocic had edged their Las Vegas showdown.

Cormier, 41, had said this would be his last fight, and speaking after the bout confirmed his intentions to hang up his gloves.

He said: “I’m not interested in fighting for anything but titles and I don’t imagine there’s going to be a title (fight) in the future.

“So that’ll be it for me.

“I’ve had a long run.

“It’s been great, I just fought my last fight for the heavyweight championship and it was a pretty good fight.”

Cormier’s stellar career ends in heartbreaking fashion as he lost the hugely anticipated showdown with Miocic.

The winner of the fight was promised not only the belt but to also be considered the greatest UFC heavyweight of all time.

But sadly for Cormier, that honour goes to his fellow American Miocic who retained his title.

The judges scored it 49-46, 49-46, 48-47.

After the win, Miocic, 37, said of Cormier: “He’s a hell of a fighter, I wish him nothing but the best.”

Cormier goes out as a former two-weight champion.