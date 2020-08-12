Daniel Cormier reveals amazing body transformation for UFC 252 after ditching ‘big boy diet’ for Miocic trilogy fight

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has revealed his dramatic body transformation ahead of his return to the octagon.

The 41-year-old will have a trilogy scrap against old foe Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 this weekend.

And Cormier will be coming into that heavyweight title bout in cracking shape thanks to him ditching the “big boy diet”.

The Louisiana fighter uploaded a before and after video to his Instagram showing his weight loss.

The first part, filmed in April, shows Cormier walking on a treadmill with sweat dripping down his face.

He adds that “it’s not easy” but that if he “runs a little bit, maybe just maybe by August I’ll be in pretty good shape and maybe we’ll get the fight”.

Then the video cuts to the present day, with a clearly slimmed-down Cormier saying “Let’s go baby, it’s nearly that time”.

He captioned it: “Quick peek into my journey from April to now.

“I was on that big boy diet, but today I feel ready to go.

“It was tough but we got back into shape and ready to fight.”

The UFC veteran, who has 22 wins, two losses and one no contest, is tied at 1-1 with Miocic going into the trilogy fight.

He was stopped in round four by his Ohio rival in August last year, having previously stopped Miocic in July 2018.

Speaking about this weekend’s showstopper, Cormier insists “the reality is I am going to smash” Miocic.

He told UFC Embedded: “I expect a very tough, I expect Stipe to be in great shape. I expect him to believe that he is going to go out and win.

“The reality is I am going to smash him.

“I’m going to win this fight, I’m going to do my thing like I’ve done so many times and get my hand raised.”