Daniel Dubois predicts how Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will fight.

DANIEL DUBOIS believes Dillian Whyte, the underdog, has a chance to defeat Tyson Fury.

If money issues can be resolved, the challenger will fight his British opponent and WBC heavyweight champion in early spring.

In his professional career, Fury is undefeated, with his most recent fight ending in a stunning knockout victory over Deontay Wilder.

However, British teenager Dubois believes Whyte’s punching power gives him a chance to win.

“Surely Dillian has a puncher’s chance,” he told the Lowdown.

Without a doubt, he has a shot.

“He’s earned the right to challenge.”

“However, I believe Fury wins.”

Isn’t it true that he absorbs punishment and keeps going?

“He’s got a heart, and he can fight, but Dillian has a chance.”

Whyte is currently in court with the WBC, attempting to increase the 80-20 purse split for the fight.

Despite his status as interim champion and mandatory challenger, the 33-year-old has been offered the lowest purse percentage.

The Body Snatcher’s team, led by promoter Eddie Hearn, is enraged by the WBC’s decision and has filed a second arbitration complaint against them.

And Hearn expects this to put a stop to the purse bids that were supposed to take place on January 11 in Mexico City but have now been postponed by a week.

Fury’s UK promoter Frank Warren has revealed that the Gypsy King has decided to fight again on March 26 – with or without his belt – and that Whyte must decide soon whether or not he wants to be his opponent.