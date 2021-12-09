Daniel Jones’ injury report, according to Joe Judge, is inaccurate.

Daniel Jones’ injury report, according to Joe Judge, is incorrect.

Daniel Jones’ neck injury became even more complicated on Thursday, when the New York Post reported that the New York Giants quarterback suffered structural damage to his neck in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones was scheduled to play against the Philadelphia Eagles the following week, so the news came as a surprise.

Joe Judge has also categorically denied it.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the Giants’ head coach told reporters on Thursday that any report about Jones’ neck being injured before the Week 12 game against the Eagles is “100%” false.

Joe Judge Says Daniel Jones Injury Report Is Inaccurate

