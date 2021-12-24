Daniel Sturridge, a former Premier League player, has been ordered to pay £22,400 to the man who found his dog.

Daniel Sturridge, an ex-Premier League player, was fined £22,400 by the man who found his dog.

The former Liverpool striker claimed the dog had been stolen from a Los Angeles home in 2019 and offered a reward for its return.

Local musician Foster Washington discovered the Pomeranian, named Lucci, and shared photos on social media, allowing Sturridge to reunite with his pet.

After failing to honor the reward, a Los Angeles court has ordered Sturridge to pay Washington (dollar)30,085 in damages.

A default judgment was issued, according to court documents obtained by the PA news agency, indicating that Sturridge did not respond to the complaint.

Mr Washington, a rapper known as Killa Fame, said Sturridge had “let him down.”

He told PA, “Hopefully he pays up and doesn’t try to appeal.”

“I’m thrilled; I’ve been fighting this case for over a year and can’t believe it’s finally over.”

“I thought my life was going to get better when we found the dog.”

Mr Washington added that he had yet to finalize payment arrangements with Sturridge.

Sturridge’s representatives were reached for comment.