Daniel Sturridge, a former Premier League player, was fined £22,400 by the man who found his dog.

Daniel Sturridge, a former Premier League striker, has been ordered to pay £22,400 to a man who found his lost dog.

The 32-year-old former Liverpool striker claimed the pet was stolen two years ago from a Los Angeles home and offered a reward for its return.

Local musician Foster Washington found the Pomeranian, named Lucci, and shared photos on social media, allowing Sturridge to reunite with his pet.

After it was determined that Sturridge did not honor the reward, a Los Angeles court ordered him to pay Foster (dollar)30,085 in damages.

Sturridge did not respond to the complaint, according to court documents, so a default judgment was issued.

Foster, whose rapper name is Killa Fame, said Sturridge had “let him down.”

“Hopefully he pays up and doesn’t try to appeal it,” he said.

“I’m overjoyed; I’ve been fighting this case for over a year and can’t believe it’s finally over.”

“I thought my life was going to be better when we found the dog.”

The rapper went on to say that he and Sturridge had not yet worked out a payment plan.

The footballer’s representatives were contacted for comment.