Danilho Doekhi has been linked with a Rangers transfer after claiming that the Ibrox club is keeping an eye on his contract situation.

Rangers are ‘following’ Danilho Doekhi’s situation as he considers his future at Vitesse Arnhem, he claims.

The 23-year-old defender’s contract expires in the summer, and he has a number of suitors.

Doekhi has been linked with a move to the Gers and Napoli after his contract at the Eredivisie club expired.

If attempts to persuade Connor Goldson to sign a new contract fail, Giovanni van Bronckhorst may consider him as a possible replacement.

Doekhi confirmed his desire to leave in the summer and revealed that Rangers is one of several clubs keeping an eye on his situation.

“They follow me, but there are several clubs,” he told Omroep Gelderland.

“The fans don’t have to be concerned about my departure just yet.”

“However, there are certainly things at play about which you philosophize on occasion.”

“As far as I’m aware, no club has approached Vitesse yet.”

“I’m not so much in favor of a winter transfer as of a summer departure.”

According to Doekhi, Dinamo Zagreb is no longer in the running for the Dutchman.

“We haven’t spoken to them in a long time,” he explained.