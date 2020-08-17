Danny Cipriani engaged to girlfriend of four months Victoria Rose as he gushes about finding ‘the one’

DANNY Cipriani has revealed he is engaged to his girlfriend of four months and called her “the one”.

Katie Price and Kelly Brook’s 32-year-old ex is planning an October wedding to Victoria Rose after falling head over heels for the mental health campaigner.

“You make me the happiest man in the world,” England and Gloucester rugby star Danny wrote on Instagram.

“I love waking up with you every morning, not knowing which one of our personalities is going to arise, and how we fall in love with each other over and over again.

“You make every day so much better, I can’t wait to get home from training every day to see you. I can’t imagine life without you.

“You make me want to be the best man i possibly can for you and our family.

“You are my now wife to be. I can’t wait to marry you in October.

“You’re my lover my best friend, you are so loyal, incredibly intelligent, sexy with so much class. I learn from you all the time.

“I will never get complacent, you deserve the greatest love every day. We could be doing absolutely nothing for days on end as long as I’m with you.

“My dream of finding the one i never thought would come true. And it has. I vow to you I’m going to turn up every day.

“Love and support you for the rest of our lives. Love you @rosierosee__.”

Victoria shared a snap of her in bed with Danny with him kissing her hand. She wrote: “Mrs Cipriani to be” with a ring emoji.

Danny struck up a romance with Katie Price in 2011 but when she found out he’d cheated she revealed all about their short-lived relationship in her auto-biography.

Kelly Brook was probably Danny’s longest and most high profile relationship.

The hot couple dated from 2008 to 2010, but he got dumped after giving an Las Vegas stripper his phone number.

He also enjoyed a brief fling with the late Love Island host Caroline Flack in March 2019.