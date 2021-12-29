Danny Kanell Offers a Divisive View On Bowl Games

Danny Kanell’s Opinion On Bowl Games Is Controversial

Danny Kanell, a college football analyst, has never shied away from expressing a divisive viewpoint on the game.

On Wednesday afternoon, he was back at it.

Kanell decided it was time to unleash a hot take while watching Maryland beat Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

He believes that the number of college football bowl games is excessive.

“If there’s one thing this year has taught us, it’s that 42 bowl games is too many.”

He said on social media, “It’s not even a debate at this point.”

