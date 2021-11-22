Danny Kanell Picks His Heisman Candidate as a Dark Horse

The 2021 college football regular season is nearing its end, with rivalry week just around the corner.

That means it’s almost time to hand out postseason honors, including the highly coveted Heisman Trophy.

Over the last few weeks, two frontrunners for the award have emerged, and both are quarterbacks.

After a pair of dominant performances this past weekend, Ohio State redshirt freshman CJ Stroud and Alabama sophomore Bryce Young have separated themselves from the rest of the field.

Danny Kanell believes one name is being left off of the list of frontrunners, despite the fact that the two signal callers for two of the best teams in the country are well-deserving of their positions.

The SiriusXM radio host explained why he believes Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett deserved more “Heisman love” for his season performance.

“Kenny Pickett deserves to win the Heisman Trophy more often.

Like a lot more.

For their quarterbacks, both Alabama and Ohio State have proven to be plug-and-play systems.

Pickett has statistically done as much as Young and Stroud with less talent around him in way more high-stress possessions,” Kanell wrote on Twitter on Monday.

During his redshirt senior year with the Panthers, Pickett has made an impression.

Through 11 games, the Pittsburgh quarterback has thrown for 3,857 yards, 36 touchdowns, and six interceptions on 67.1 percent of his passes.

On the ground, he’s gained another 209 yards and four touchdowns.

Pickett has the Panthers rolling through the ACC this season, in addition to putting up great individual numbers.

Pittsburgh is 9-2 and has already clinched a berth in the conference championship game, which will be played in early December.

Pickett has the fifth-best Heisman odds in most major sportsbooks, which could be a difficult deficit to overcome with only a few games remaining.

He may not win the award, but his performance this season has him on track to be one of the first quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft next year.

That would undoubtedly be a sufficient compensation for missing out on the Heisman Trophy.

