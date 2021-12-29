Danny Kanell’s Controversial Opinion Is Reacted To By The College Football World

Danny Kanell’s Divisive Opinion Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

Danny Kanell, a college football analyst, is known for his outspokenness.

However, he’s having trouble reaching a consensus on his most recent hot take.

Kanell claimed on Twitter on Wednesday that the year 2021 has taught us that there are too many bowl games.

It’s “no longer even a debate,” he declared.

“If there’s one thing this year has taught us, it’s that 42 bowl games is too many.”

"At this point, it's not even a debate," Kanell wrote.

Kanell has been a vocal critic of the recent opt-outs and bowl cancellations.

Almost every day, he sends out at least one tweet expressing his displeasure.

But, unlike some of his other approaches to the subject, this one isn’t getting nearly as much attention.

Hundreds of people have shown up to say that having too many bowl games isn’t a problem.

Some argue that the ratings justify the number of games, while others argue that Kanell can simply choose not to watch the games if he doesn’t like them:

College Football World Reacts To Danny Kanell’s Controversial Opinion

CFB’s postseason has plenty of problems. Too many football games is not one of them. https://t.co/1cOGcZDubO — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 29, 2021

Who is forcing people to watch bowl games? You think there’s too many? Cool, don’t watch. https://t.co/AMSBsPcVmd — Javi Cardenas (@RivalsJavi) December 29, 2021

If this year has taught us anything’s it’s this: enjoy football… https://t.co/E9aAhdyXfi — Oliver Hodgkinson (@ojhodgkinson) December 29, 2021

Viewership says otherwise https://t.co/ka8a2je9Tw — Michael Borkey (@MichaelBorkey) December 29, 2021