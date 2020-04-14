Danny Mills slams players’ union amid calls for 30 per cent wage cuts during coronavirus crisis 

Danny Mills has criticised the PFA for its ‘slow’ reaction to calls for Premier League players to take pay cuts as the nation battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

The football season was brought to an unexpected halt last month due to the outbreak of coronavirus and has since been suspended indefinitely, with over 47,000 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock called for top flight stars to make concessions to help alleviate pressure on the NHS, and the Premier League subsequently asked players to accept wage cuts or deferrals of up to 30 per cent.

However, a video conference call on Saturday between Premier League executive Bill Bush, PFA chief Gordon Taylor and club chief executives failed to result in an agreement on how players should proceed.

In total, clubs could lose up to £1.137 billion during the coronavirus crisis, but former Leeds and Manchester City defender Mills insists players are prepared to ‘help out’ despite the players’ union ‘putting a blockage in the way’.

‘This deal can be done. It’s not that complicated,’ Mills told Sky Sports. ‘I get that the government doesn’t want to miss out on taxes. It’s a valid point but there are ways around that. Everything is new at the moment. This is new at the moment, and there are new things coming into law all the time.

‘The will is there from the players. The players want to help out, I can’t stress that enough, it’s quite clear.

‘The Premier League players have the ability to do so and the funds to do so, some in the Championship might too but some may not. Some in League One and League Two will not, things could be very tight in their lives and they may not get help further along.

‘Allow the Premier League to help out. It’s making footballers look bad at the moment.

‘I understand the PFA, and the strength is in their numbers, but all the power lies at the top. They’re the ones with the say. They’re the ones with the money and the power. The PFA are making them look bad at the moment.

‘The players want to give money, they want to help, now why’s it taken almost three weeks to get these talks to a point where we can’t even get a conclusion. That doesn’t seem right. The PFA have been slow to react and their communication hasn’t been brilliant.

‘We’ve seen Jordan Henderson doing something off his own back to get players to donate and help out. The goodwill of the players is there but the PFA seem to be putting a blockage in the way.’

The Liverpool skipper has been instrumental in discussions with other Premier League captains about coming together to generate a fund that would be devoted to help the NHS in their fight against Covid-19.