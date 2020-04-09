DANNY MURPHY: Clubs using government money is grotesque

Football has consumed my life and I miss it more than ever. Although my priority is the well being of loved ones, I also find myself thinking how these awful times can change our beautiful game for the better.

We’ve already seen good and bad in our industry. From my experience, footballers do step up when needed and it’s no surprise to me that Jordan Henderson and other Premier League captains have been looking at ways to use their financial power to help the NHS and charities.

But there has been a great negative as well with big clubs like Newcastle, Tottenham and, I’m sorry to say, my club Liverpool using the Government’s furlough scheme to pay cleaners and other non-playing staff.

It is grotesque because it wasn’t introduced for Premier League clubs who have more than enough money to look after their own. I’m particularly disappointed with the decision coming from Liverpool yesterday (Saturday) because it runs against the togetherness and unity the club has always been renowned for, particularly over the last 30 years since Hillsborough.

I think there will be a backlash and while the club’s business people might think it will save them some money in the short-term, it will cause reputational damage.

It also makes the players look bad through no fault of their own. People will be seeing Government funding for deserving causes being channelled to clubs who don’t need it, while they are paying players huge wages. And as I’ve said, I’m sure those players – criticised by health secretary Matt Hancock last week – would be happy any salary deferrals or cuts to be used to help well-paid employees.

The hasty decision to furlough, started by Newcastle and now followed by four other Premier League clubs including Norwich and Bournemouth, have muddied the waters at a time when the players themselves are discussing what they can do to help.

A perception has built over years that footballers are greedy and selfish, and big clubs are all about business, not community. That will be enhanced if everyone behaves like Newcastle and the other furlough clubs but you only have to look around to know there is an alternative.

The incredible acts of kindness we are witnessing every day humble me. The amazing work at the NHS in particular is inspiring the nation .

Watching so many people and communities pulling together to support each other shows me how capable we are when backs are against the wall .

Can we bring this new-found respect for one another to the terraces and football pitch in the long-term? Yes, I think we can. Is the spirit and strength we have found at this time infectious? It seems to be.

It’s in our hands how long we can express these qualities and change our mindsets and behaviour. Why should we only show these traits in times of crisis? We can choose to carry them forward.

All of us football supporters will maybe realise how precious the gift is of going to the match with loved ones and friends, and express our gratitude through our behaviour.

Think of match day without mindless, aggressive abuse towards players or referees, or each other for that matter. No more horrendous, moronic or bigoted taunts. No more having to explain to a young son or daughter why someone is behaving like that.

Maybe my hope is misguided or I’m losing my mind in lockdown but surely as we start to cherish the match-going experience again – that we’ve so long taken for granted – even the idiotic minority will think twice before they act .

And if we expect respect and kindness from fans, players and managers have to lead the way. No more stitching each other by feigning injury or abusing the ref from a yard away as the world watches on.

Managers waiting to talk to refs inside the ground, calmly, not in front of thousands on the pitch like a petulant school boy. Small details maybe, but huge in the example it sets for all those watching.

Of course the passion and desire is what we all love to see in players and supporters alike – and that is still possible whilst having respect and care for those around us. Whether that is a young boy or girl sat beside us in the stand or a colleague on the field of play .

We can’t change what’s happening in the world around us right now but we can choose how we respond and behave moving forward .

Some early signs are positive. It’s not easy to make right decisions quickly but there has clearly been a strong desire from our millionaire footballers to try and help.

The furlough controversy put those players in a predicament. I’m sure the players would have wanted to come together and find the money to enable other club employees to continue receiving their full pay packets. The furlough clubs put them on the back foot and even the health secretary jumped in.

The Premier League has now “advised” players to take a 30% pay cut, apparently agreed by the clubs. I don’t think the players would object to the principle but they deserve to know first what their money would be used for instead. We are talking significant amounts, millions of pounds. If it went to the frontline NHS or charities, that’s one thing. If it remained in the clubs’ pockets, that is another.

For me, it’s completely understandable the players would want a say. They deserve to know what the Premier League propose to do with the money.

The players have held their own discussions. It can’t be easy for them, they are footballers not politicians and will need guidance on any legal and financial complexities, but they are trying to do the right thing.

Jordan appears to be one of the lead organisers. He is a humble lad who won’t welcome any attempt to portray him in a saintly fashion. But I think it’s fantastic that he and other players are trying to use their wealth in a positive way.

Football will be different when we come through this. Different but hopefully better.

Stay home and stay safe.