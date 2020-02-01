Danny Rose arrives at Newcastle’s training ground as he nears Tottenham exit through a loan move

Tottenham full-back Danny Rose has arrived at Newcastle United’s training ground as he closes in on an exit from White Hart Lane.

Rose has been with Tottenham for the past 13 years but has had several run-ins with the club over contract disputes and famously gave an outspoken interview where he criticised their transfer policy.

Steve Bruce has taken advantage of the uncertainty and swooped for Rose ahead of rival Premier League sides.

He has convinced Rose to move to St James’ Park ahead of Bournemouth. It will be an initial loan deal with a £2m loan fee, and they will have an option to buy him in the summer.

The defender has travelled to the north east ahead of completing the move.

Rose has failed to feature in any of Tottenham’s last four games, with Mourinho opting to play young centre-back Japhet Tanganga there out of position.

Ryan Sessegnon has also been picked ahead of him, with Rose’s future looking increasingly uncertain after the club attempted to sell him in the summer.

The 29-year-old’s contract at Spurs runs out in 2021, and he vowed to stay put and run it down to stop the club getting any money for him.

With the transfer deadline on the horizon, a host of Premier League sides had registered an interest. Bournemouth and Watford were both said to be keen on the experienced left-back – who started the Champions League final in June.

Last week Magpies boss Bruce had high praise for Rose as speculation continues to link him with Newcastle, and he refused to rule out a deal happening.

‘He’s a quality player and a class act, the kid. Whether it’s possible, who knows?’