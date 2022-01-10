Danny Rose has been told that he can leave Watford seven months after joining for free in January.

And as a result, the left-back could leave on a free transfer in January.

The Hornets reportedly told the player that he would never play for the club again, according to the Daily Mail.

Rose, who has 18 months left on his two-year contract at Vicarage Road, has no intention of being forced out, according to the report.

The 29-cap England international’s relationship with manager Claudio Ranieri is said to have suffered a serious breakdown.

The former Tottenham midfielder is said to be ‘disillusioned’ with Watford’s tactics, style of play, and training regime.

In addition, the manager claimed that the defender was not physically fit enough.

Rose, 31, started five consecutive games between September 11 and October 16, but he was left out of the matchday squad for the recent defeats to West Ham, Tottenham, and Leicester.

Trabzonspor, a Turkish club, were interested in Rose before he moved to Vicarage Road.

Following the arrival of fellow left-back Hassane Kamara from Nice, if Watford fail to sell him, he is unlikely to be named in their Premier League squad at the end of the month.

Rose has dropped behind Adam Masina and Kamara in the pecking order, with right-back Jeremy Ngakia filling in for him against Brentford recently.

James Morris, a youngster, is also a contender to replace Rose, who last played on December 4 in a 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

At Vicarage Road, Watford have lost nine of Ranieri’s 11 games in charge.

Things could change if the trigger-happy Pozzo family fires him this month.