Danny Rose hits out at Jose Mourinho for not giving him a fair opportunity to impress at Tottenham

Danny Rose has hit out at Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho for not giving him enough chances to play.

Rose joined Newcastle on a six-month loan deal on transfer deadline day after finding first-team opportunities limited at Spurs.

The left-back was a regular under Mauricio Pochettino, but Mourinho’s arrival in November had seen him relegated to the substitutes’ bench.

‘I do feel I wasn’t given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline,’ Rose told BBC Radio 5 Live. ‘I did want to play for him.

‘I knew after a month [of Mourinho being in charge]I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn’t going to play.

‘It’s not worked out, but full respect to him and what he’s doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea [now in fourth place]and now it’s four.’

Rose has endured a turbulent relationship with the Tottenham hierarchy in recent times after he claims the club tried to force him to leave last summer.

The left-back has just 18 months left on his contract at Spurs and said he would leave on a free transfer in 2021 but still expected to be a first-team starter.

‘I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing,’ he added.

‘I’ve been given a chance to play week in and week out. I want to play football again – with the Euros in the summer, I want to put myself in the window.

‘If I go to Newcastle and do well they may think that’s what’s expected of me. But if I don’t do well then they might think Tottenham were right to let me go.

‘I have a lot riding on this, but I’m confident in my ability and I know I will do well.’