Danny Rose is set to be discarded from the Premier League as his ex-England career reaches a nadir at Ranieri’s Watford.

Danny Rose’s miserable decline at Ranieri’s Watford has reached rock bottom, with the ex-England star set to be discarded.

Danny Rose, once one of England’s best and most exciting left-backs, is about to be relegated to the second tier at the age of 31.

Before becoming a regular for the Three Lions, he made his name on the biggest stages with Tottenham under his father figure, Mauricio Pochettino.

But those days are over, with the Hornets set to cut their losses on Rose just SEVEN months after signing him on a two-year free agent deal with ex-boss Xisco Munoz in the summer.

We all know Watford is ruthless when it comes to managers, but this quick decision is stunning in and of itself.

Unlike his old Spurs teammate and fellow full-back Kyle Walker, who has developed into a world-beater as he has approached his thirties, Rose’s decline has been predicted by many.

Those signs haven’t just been visible this season, when he’s only made nine appearances – four of which have come under new coach Claudio Ranieri.

Jose Mourinho dismissed him at Tottenham, and the awkward and tense meeting was captured for all to see in the club’s Amazon documentary.

And a haphazard and desperate loan spell at Newcastle did nothing to help him.

However, he has been discovered on Vicarage Road.

A series of poor performances against the league’s best offenses have demonstrated that he is no longer capable of coping in the Premier League.

Under Ranieri, he played four times for Watford, against Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man City.

He made glaring tactical errors or gave away a penalty in each of the four games.

He has now been left out of the last six matchday squads, including this weekend’s 4-1 FA Cup loss to Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

It prompted Ranieri, the Italian coach, to publicly chastise him in a pre-match press conference in December, calling him “unfit.”

“I remember Danny from his time at Tottenham and with the England national team, and I need this Danny,” Ranieri added.

“However, estimating how long that will take is difficult.”

But we now know that Ranieri never truly believed Rose could return to that level, having already signed two defenders in the January transfer window to take his place.

Hassane Kamara, a left-sided player from Nice who can play at left-back, is close to joining, as is Udinese centre-back Samir.

For a player who has been hoping for a Premier League comeback for what seems like an eternity, those second chances may have come to an end.

