Danny Rose pushed for Newcastle move as soon as he saw Jetro Willems get injured against Chelsea 

England defender Danny Rose has revealed that he forced through his move to Newcastle.

Rose, who joined from Tottenham until the end of the season on Thursday, told Sky Sports of his loan deal: ‘I was watching Newcastle play Chelsea and I saw the injury that Jetro (Willems) had.

‘Straight away I got on the phone to my agent and said “I want to go there”. It took probably a week to 10 days to get there but I’m happy that I’m here.’

Willems sustained a season-ending cruciate knee ligament injury the 1-0 win over Chelsea.

‘It’s unfortunate that somebody’s had to get injured, but I’m grateful that here and I’m looking forward to playing games now,’ Rose said.

Rose had an argument with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho after being left out of the Premier League clash at Watford on January 18.

The left-back sought an explanation from the Tottenham boss after his team had been announced the Friday before the match, and Mourinho reasoned that a back injury meant Rose was not in the best shape to figure.

An upset Rose, believing he was fit to play, took issue with Mourinho during a warm-down training session the Sunday after the game. The two clashed with voices becoming raised.

Rose, who will wear the No 28 shirt, is eligible to make his Newcastle debut in Saturday’s Premier League encounter at home to Norwich.