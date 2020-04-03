Danny Rose ‘set for permanent Newcastle move’ with Tottenham looking to sell defender

Tottenham have told Newcastle they will be willing to sell Danny Rose on a permanent deal in the summer, according to The Northern Echo.

The 29-year-old left-back moved to St James’ Park in January and his loan deal is set to expire at the end of the season.

Rose has made 214 Tottenham appearances since signing from Leeds United in 2007, but the England international could be made available for transfer at the end of the season.

The Doncaster-born star has previously expressed his desire to move back up north and a transfer to Newcastle would provide him with an opportunity to do so.

Moreover, it is believed Rose does not feature in Jose Mourinho’s future plans, with the Spurs manager favouring Ben Davies instead.

Rose is under contract with the north London club until the summer of 2021, yet he is unlikely to be guaranteed first team football in the lead up to the rearranged European Championship.

The football season has been put on hold due to the outbreak of coronavirus. However, Magpies manager Steve Bruce has continued discussions with head of recruitment Steve Nickson and managing director Lee Charnley and the trio have agreed to pursue the defender’s signature once the pandemic subsides.

Rose has made six appearances for Newcastle, keeping three clean sheets.