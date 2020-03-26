Daret on the postponement of the Olympics: “A great game of chess for rugby 7”

The coach of the French team at 7 evokes for the Figaro the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics in which the Habs will try to participate through an Olympic Qualification Tournament, also postponed.

How did you welcome the postponement to next year of the next Olympic Games?

Jérôme Daret: Given what is currently happening on a global scale, it seemed complicated to me to be able to meet a deadline like that. Priority must be given to preserving the health and integrity of people. For me there is really no problem. On the contrary, it creates a new opportunity in which we will have to rush. There are many advantages and ambitions to be gained from it.

»READ ALSO – In Clermont, Azéma has no illusions: “The thread of the season is lost”

What are these advantages?

We were ready. We were on our way to battle. We were more on the ropes, in the timing that we had hoped for. Now, with the postponement, the season promises to be titanic. But it will be the same for everyone. We will all be on an equal footing. We are a little challengers and we come to rub against the best, this gives us an opportunity to continue to think carefully, at first, to take good care of our players and, if necessary when we can resume training, we try to be as optimal as possible to approach this season which will be very energy consuming. But also very strategic, despite everything, in relation to the management of all the tournaments that will be presented to us over an Olympic year. It’s super exciting and super interesting.

“We are going to have between 15 and 16 tournaments to manage over the season. Obviously, this is an equation which is very complex to solve ”

Before the Olympic Qualification Tournament, you will have an additional season on the world circuit to repeat your ranges …

Yes, like this year, a little. But the tournaments in London, Paris, Hong Kong and Singapore, this season, are postponed to September or October. Then we go back to the regular season, which will start in late November, early December. We will have between 15 and 16 tournaments to manage over the season. Obviously, this is an equation that is very complex to solve, but the current season was a bit of this caliber. We had done a lot of preparation tournaments before starting the regular season. It was already tournaments raised. There, there will be a little more pressure, it will be necessary to be methodical. It will not happen that on the field, it will happen in the management of the quantification of the load, in the management of the physical integrity of the players, in the management of the mental load, whether it be the staff and the players . There are lots of factors, that’s what’s exciting. It will be rich and exciting to think about all this. The priority is not there, but you have to be a little proactive and plan ahead. This is what we are doing, we try to anticipate things a little. It will be a great game of chess and a great psychological war with our competitors.

How are the contacts you have with your players?

With the French team at 7, we had started managing our players remotely since we had created independent weeks to manage the workload. We are able to interact with them from a distance. Today, they are partially unemployed. They are confined to their homes, with the ambition to take care of them. It is the priority of priorities. We put in a kind of medical watch so that they can have access to their doctor, in case they need it. We no longer interact professionally with them. We leave them alone for the moment. They are given information so that they are aware of deadlines and calendar probabilities in the coming months.

“We are able to interact with our players from a distance. Today, they are partially unemployed. They are confined to their homes ”

Can the resumption at 7 be done more quickly than at XV since there are fewer contacts?

I think it’s the same … At 7, there are, it is true, a lot of dodges but also a lot of contacts, especially at very high intensity, with maximum speed. Even if the contacts are not the same as in XV, there are falls and impacts which are very important at 7. We need to recondition the players in relation to the confrontation, these contacts and technical mastery of these contacts. To get used to managing falls, breakdown phases, contest. We must maintain the bodies during these combat phases. The season could start again in September, that will leave us a good window to anticipate the coming season. Anticipate Olympic qualification and the Olympic Games, if applicable.

Who will be your main opponents at the Olympic Qualification Tournament?

The most seasoned competitors will be Ireland and Samoa, who are present on the world circuit with us. They will be our most serious, most experienced adversaries. But we will also have to be wary of the other nations present: Uganda, Mexico, Jamaica, Chile … I leave some on the way, but there will be twelve teams which, if they are at this level, hold out. It has already happened to us, with the French team, to lose against Papua New Guinea or Chile. These are players who know very well how to play 7-a-side rugby and who play high-level competitions all year round.