Date, time, live stream, TV channel, and undercard for heavyweight rematch between Derek Chisora and Joseph Parker in the United Kingdom.

Derek Chisora vs. Joseph Parker: Rematch date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, and undercard

DEREK CHISORA will look to rekindle his boxing career when he faces Joseph Parker in a rematch at heavyweight.

Despite scoring a knockdown in a particularly close fight, the British star lost his first fight with Parker in May.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Chisora demanded an immediate rematch, which Parker gladly agreed to, so the two will square off once more, this time in front of a live audience.

Their fight will be the main event of a packed night of fights that also includes Lerrone Richards vs. Carlos Gongora.

“I’m half-excited, half-afraid.

“I’m excited for the fight, but I’m not sure what comes with it,” Chisora said.

“I’ll contact my management firm.”

We need an American referee and good judges for this fight because I’ve been robbed so many times.

“It’s one of those things, but it’s a pain.”

I’m not scared of Joseph Parker.

I’m not afraid of him.

He doesn’t have power punches, and I’m not sure how he got the last fight.”

Parker continued, “I’ve watched the fight back and I thought I won, he thought he won, so that’s why we’re doing it again,” referring to Parker’s two losses in 31 fights, both to British fighters Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte.

“Derek is a tough guy; he approaches you, puts you under duress, bites down on his gumshield, and throws the kitchen sink at you.”

“I want to be a two-time world heavyweight champion, and I’m in a good spot in the rankings, so you have to seize opportunities when they present themselves.”