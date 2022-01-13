Date, time, TV channel, and live stream for Cardiff vs Harlequins in the European Champions Cup

Cardiff vs Harlequins: When, where, and how to watch the European Champions Cup match between Cardiff and Harlequins.

Both Alex Dombrandt and Luke Northmore studied in Cardiff, but they were always destined to play in England as they try to help Harlequins reach the last 16 of the Rugby Championship.

The fact that two of Harlequins’ most influential players are former students of Cardiff Met University has not gone unnoticed in Wales as the English champions look to secure a place in the last 16 of the European Champions Cup by winning at Cardiff on Friday.

Alex Dombrandt, the England No. 8 for the Six Nations, will lead Quins at The Arms Park, while 6ft 2ins centre Luke Northmore is tipped for a spot in Eddie Jones’ Six Nations squad next week.

However, while a resident student at Cardiff Met, Dombrandt represented Wales’ under-20s, and both he and Northmore studied and played rugby there for three years before joining Quins in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Jonathan Davies and Andy Powell, both former Wales internationals and Cardiff players, publicly chastised their former club last month for failing to sign the two hot prospects when they were under the Blue-and-Whites’ noses.

“How did Cardiff Rugby not pick Dombrant [sic]up from Cardiff Met,” Davies asked on Twitter, to which Powell responded, “Because the scouting in Wales is s___, it’s who you know and who you know.”

Cardiff retaliated by denying a newspaper report that a contract offer made to Dombrandt in August 2017 included a requirement that he drop out of school.

“Confidential email correspondence” showed the offer “fully supported his remaining time at Cardiff Met both in terms of rugby and academically,” according to the statement.

He chose Quins because it was his home team, the team he supported, and he wanted to play for England.”

The truth is that the pair were almost certain to play senior rugby in England.

Dombrandt was born in Croydon, Surrey, and learned to play rugby at Warlingham RFC and John Fisher School, both close by.

He was man of the match in the 2018 final of the universities competition BUCS Super Rugby, and he also played in the Welsh Championship – but he had his jaw broken twice in the latter and decided to stop playing after the second incident.

Northmore, on the other hand, was a different story.

