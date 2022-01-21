Date, time, TV channel, live stream, match card, and entrant list for WWE Royal Rumble 2022

WWE’s 30-superstar over-the-top-rope extravaganza, THE ROYAL RUMBLE, is here.

The winners of both the men’s and women’s Rumbles will have the opportunity to compete for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania.

Last year, Edge and Bianca Belair made it through the WWE’s annual pre-WrestleMania season curtain raiser.

On the weekends of April 2 and 3, WrestleMania 38 will be broadcast live from Dallax, Texas.

On Saturday, January 29, the Royal Rumble will be held.

The show begins at 1 a.m. UK time, or 8 p.m. ET.

The event will take place at the Dome at America’s Center in St Louis, Missouri.

The Royal Rumble will be broadcast live on Peacock in the United States.

The event will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on the WWE Network for subscribers.

Subscriptions to the WWE Network cost £9.99 per month.

In a long-awaited match, Brock Lesnar defends his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

Former members of the Shield square off as Roman Reigns defends his Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.

With Beth Phoenix and Maryse joining the fray, Edge and The Miz hope to put an end to their feud in a mixed tag match involving their wives.

Women’s: Carmella, Dana Brooke, Nikki ASH, Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley, Tamina, Aliyah, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Brie Bella, Lita, Nikki Bella, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, Mickie James, Summer Rae, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Shotzi, Brie Bella, Lita, Ni

Men’s: Johnny Knoxville (from the movie Jackass), Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Austin Theory, Sheamus, Damien Priest, AJ Styles, Big E, Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, Kofi Kingston, Kevin Owens