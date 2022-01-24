Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, and undercard for Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight

Next month, AMIR KHAN will finally face longtime rival Kell Brook in a massive domestic grudge match.

For years, Khan and Brook have been tipped for a big fight, but they’ve never been able to put pen to paper on a deal.

Now that both fighters are nearing the end of their careers, Khan and Brook have put their egos aside at the negotiating table in order to give boxing fans what they’ve wanted for a long time.

Khan hasn’t fought in over two years, having most recently defeated Billy Dib in a farcical fight in the summer of 2019.

He had previously lost a world title fight at welterweight to pound-for-pound superstar Terence Crawford, with whom he is known to be training in Nebraska ahead of his fight with Brook.

Brook last fought Crawford in November 2020, when Bud stopped Special K in the fourth round of their fight in Las Vegas.

Brook and Khan will put everything on the line when they meet in the middle of the ring at the AO Arena in February in a fight that could define both fighters’ careers.

The complete undercard for Khan vs Brook has yet to be announced, but it is expected to be a night full of promising talent.

“I’ve fought two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world in the last 10 years,” Khan said.

“I’ve never tried to flee Kell.

I’ve never had to.

What I’ve accomplished is self-evident.

“It’s pointless to be sad about the past.

He hasn’t deserved this fight in the past.

On February 19, we’ll see if he can back up his words.

“By accepting this fight, I’m lowering my level.

I’ve fought some of the best fighters on the planet.

I’ve conquered the United States of America.

“However, the public expects to see me punch him in the face.”

“It’s time for me to put him in his place and move on to something bigger and better.”

“He’s in cuckoo land,” Brook explained.

“You’re going to be knocked out.”

I’m going to put a stop to you, spark.

Amir Khan will be knocked out for the last time at that time.

“He’s always gone off the rails, never treating me with respect, never acknowledging me.”

“He’s said, ‘If I win the world title, I’ll fight you; if I beat this guy, I’ll fight you.’

He has escaped.

“He’s reached a point in his career where there’s nowhere else for him to go.”

“It’s something I’ve wanted for a long time.”