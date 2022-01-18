Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, and undercard for Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight

AMIR KHAN will finally face longtime rival Kell Brook in a major domestic showdown next month.

Khan and Brook have been rumored to be involved in a major brawl for years but have never been able to put pen to paper on a deal.

Now that both fighters are nearing the end of their careers, Khan and Brook have put their egos aside at the negotiating table in order to give boxing fans what they’ve been waiting for.

Khan hasn’t fought in over two years, having most recently defeated Billy Dib in a farcical fight in the summer of 2019.

He had previously lost a world title fight at welterweight to pound-for-pound sensation Terence Crawford, with whom he has been training in Nebraska ahead of his fight with Brook.

Brook last fought Crawford in November 2020, when Bud stopped Special K in the fourth round of their fight in Las Vegas.

Brook and Khan will put everything on the line when they meet in the middle of the ring at the AO Arena in February in a fight that could define both fighters’ careers.

Khan vs Brook’s full undercard has yet to be announced, but it’s expected to be a night of promising talent.

“I’ve fought two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world in the last 10 years,” Khan said.

“I’ve never attempted to flee Kell before.

I’ve never had to do anything like that before.

What I have accomplished is self-evident.

“It’s pointless to be sad about the past.

He hasn’t deserved this fight in the past.

It’ll be time to see if he can back up those words on February 19.

“By taking this fight, I’m dropping levels.”

I’ve fought some of the world’s best fighters.

I have conquered the United States of America.

“However, the public wants to see me punch him in the face.”

“It’s time for me to put him in his place and move on to bigger and better things,” she says.

“He’s in cuckoo territory,” Brook said.

“You’re about to be knocked out.”

I’m going to put a stop to you, spark.

Amir Khan will be knocked out for the last time at that point.

“He’s always gone off the rails, never treating me with respect, never acknowledging me.”

“He’s said, ‘If you win the world title, I’ll fight you; if you beat this guy, I’ll fight you.’

He’s gotten away.

“He’s reached a point in his career where there’s nowhere else for him to go.”

“It’s something I’ve desired for a long time.”