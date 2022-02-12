Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, and undercard for John Ryder vs Daniel Jacobs’ London fight night

Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, and undercard for London fight night: John Ryder vs Daniel Jacobs

BOXING returns to London this weekend with John Ryder taking on super-middleweight rival Daniel Jacobs.

Ryder hasn’t fought since a knockout victory in Austria at the end of 2021, while Jacobs last competed in 2020.

The Miracle Man defeated Gabe Rosado in a close split decision in Phoenix, Arizona, but is looking for big fights again.

A fight against Ryder in London could do just that, as the winner will be thrown into a title fight with the WBA.

Canelo Alvarez, who defeated Jacobs in 2019, is the current WBA 168-pound champion, while Ryder previously fought for the same title against Callum Smith.

“I’m ecstatic to be returning to the ring,” Jacobs said.

“Fighting in London as a professional has always been a dream of mine, and I’m looking forward to fighting in front of a big crowd.”

“I’m giving it my all.”

“This is the fight I need to bring out the best in me,” Ryder added.

“Jacobs is a fantastic fighter, but his time has come, and it’s now my turn to shine!”

“My hopes and dreams are on the line, and fate is on the horizon.”

It’s time to get back to work.”