FREE: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel, and undercard for lightweight title fight UFC 269: Poirier vs Oliveira

When DUSTIN POIRIER fights Charles Oliveira for the 155-pound title at UFC 269, he will get his chance at lightweight supremacy.

Oliveira won the title by TKO over Michael Chandler earlier this year, and his first defense could not be more difficult.

Poirier could have had the title fight a few months earlier, but he chose to give Conor McGregor a money-making trilogy rematch in the summer instead.

The Diamond won that fight by TKO in the first round, putting him in excellent shape for his fight with Oliveira, one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC.

“I am confident that I will be able to stop this guy,” Poirier stated.

“I think I’m going to be able to stop this guy.”

25 minutes is far too long to fight with me without being shot or being put in a bad position.

I’m in the best shape of my life at the moment.

My body is in good shape.

I’m completely focused.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

“These 25 minutes, no matter how tired or uncomfortable you are, are going to last the rest of my life.”

“And this could be the last time I walk that distance to compete for a championship.”