Date, UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and undercard fight information for Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams

Liam Williams vs. Chris Eubank Jr: Date, UK start time, TV channel, live stream, and undercard fight information

CHRIS EUBANK JR takes on Welsh middleweight Liam Williams in Cardiff.

Next Gen has fought twice in 2021, defeating Marcus Morrison and Wanik Awdijan on his way to a world title fight against Gennady Golovkin.

Williams, meanwhile, had a shot at the WBO middleweight title in the summer, but lost a unanimous decision to Demetrius Andrade.

This will be the Welshman’s first fight in Cardiff since a second-round KO of Craig Nicholson in 2018.

Between the two fighters, there is no love lost, and this Best of British fight could be one of the highlights of 2021.

On Sky Sports Arena, you’ll be able to see every single jab, duck, and upper-cut.

Although exact times have yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the evening’s entertainment will begin at 7 p.m.

If you don’t have a Sky subscription, you can watch by purchasing a £9.99 NOW TV pass.

SunSport will have a dedicated live blog for this fight, so you won’t miss a second of the action.

The final card has yet to be revealed.

But, as of November 16, here’s how things are looking in Cardiff for fight night:

“I’m no stranger to going into the lion’s den,” Eubank Jr. says.

Many times before, I’ve been booed into arenas.

“I’m not bothered.”

If the crowd is against me, it makes me fight even harder.

That isn’t to say I don’t hope they are.

I’m hoping for a friendly reception.

“But in any case, I’m going in there and finishing the job.”

Williams: “He’s a phony.”

He simply wants people to believe that he is at a certain level and that everyone else is irrelevant and unimportant, but the truth is that he is a clown.”

“We both have a fighting style where we want to be in good fights and can’t help but be involved in them because we are both brave fighters.”

“The fans will come out on top.”

