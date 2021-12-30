Davante Adams has revealed something shocking about his future plans.

Davante Adams of the Green Bay Packers will be the top free agent next offseason.

A handful of teams are expected to make him an offer, according to the league’s expectations.

Adams was asked on Wednesday if Aaron Rodgers has anything to do with his future in Green Bay.

Rodgers is expected to play elsewhere in 2022, according to numerous reports.

This question elicited a fascinating response from Adams.

Adams responded, “Obviously.”

“Why wouldn’t it? I’m playing with the best quarterback in the game… it won’t be the be-all and end-all, but it’ll certainly be something I’ll be watching.”