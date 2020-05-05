DAVE KITSON: My manifesto to rescue the PFA

As a professional footballer whose 15-year career stretched from the non-League to the Premier League and all points in between, I have experienced first-hand the full range of emotions, challenges and demands attached to playing the game and, inevitably, giving it up.

I consider myself well placed to give insight and informed opinion on the issues confronting current and former professional players at all levels. I have come to learn that we all need our union — and now more than ever — to help us cope with the vicissitudes of life throughout and after our careers.

Over the last few years, I have increasingly asked myself: what is the Professional Footballers’ Association doing for us, the players, its membership?

Has it done enough? The present crisis has confirmed the union to be an organisation deeply out of touch — strengthening my belief that I can no longer personally sit idly by and do nothing.

A fresh vision, new leadership and vibrant management are needed if the PFA is to remain relevant and valuable. I am ready and willing to deliver all of these. Here, I want to state how.

I have harboured doubts about the PFA for some time. To know that our union has had to invite an independent review into its governance, by Sport Resolutions, and is subject to a parallel review by the Charity Commission is obviously very alarming.

But the recent sharp escalation of public criticism from high-profile players arising from the PFA’s response to the current Covid-19 pandemic is deeply troubling, too.

The fact that certain Premier League players and the captains of the Premier League clubs, under the banner of the ‘#PlayersTogether’ initiative, felt the need to act independently of the PFA in their response to the Covid-19 pandemic, is nothing short of embarrassing.

Have the union and chief executive Gordon Taylor put forward any such proposal of their own? No.

And beyond that, what consultation has the PFA undertaken to establish whether players across the game agree with its stance that no one should take a cut or deferral in pay during the current crisis. None. What was the moral justification for that stance? We have never been told.

At a time when those who play the game have needed leadership and union leaders who can speak clearly and eloquently for them, the game’s reputation has been dragged down into the mud. We just see statements from the PFA at a time like this. Never solutions.

Yet the chief executive earns a multi-million-pound salary. In what other walk of professional life is a chief executive paid a salary that amounts to eight per cent of the union’s entire income?

And when trade union rules stipulate that such a leader should seek re-election at least every five years, it seems fair to ask whether the PFA has ever been balloted on the retention of the current chief executive for 39 years.

The chief executive would command neither the salary nor the untouchability that Gordon Taylor has enjoyed under my leadership.

My 10-point manifesto for change, published here, includes PFA executive management salaries in line with industry standards and agreed by the entire membership. No executive would serve more than two successive five-year terms.

I would overhaul the outdated management systems that have left the union utterly unaware of the whereabouts of so many of its former player members.

There is not even an exit interview for players, establishing their contact details, skills, training needs and how the union might be able to help, when they are preparing to leave the game.

I would re-connect the union with its members by ensuring that ballots can be held online and remotely — with independent monitoring, of course — to end the practice of policies and appointments being waved through.

I would modernise the system by which every player, whether he or she is on a Premier League or non-League salary, pays the same £150 annual subscription.

An index-linked subscription, based on annual base contract salary, would mean the very wealthy players providing more, to the benefit of those at the lower end or who are struggling through post-playing days. I believe the top players would want that.

Greater subscriptions would make the PFA less financially dependent on the Premier League broadcasting deals, eradicating any conflict of interest.

In what other walk of professional life is a union so financially dependent on an employers’ organisation in this way?

I don’t purport to know how members want to see their union’s money invested. I would want to reserve judgment and ask them.

But I do know, from personal experience, how it feels to play while struggling with mental illness. I know that such illness can be desperate and debilitating for so many who have given up the game and find a huge hole in their lives. A PFA helpline is not enough.

I would want my PFA to invest in the professional expertise and actually get clinical specialists to players, wherever they are struggling.

It is also my view that more can be done to help players who have been on the receiving end of the rising tide of racist abuse, and that vastly more urgency is needed to establish whether heading a football has had a detrimental effect on players. The FA has led the way by researching the link with heading and dementia, when the union should have been hammering the door down.

There is so much more to tackle. The PFA’s recommendation to the membership of certain third-party service providers needs to be subject to the strictest due diligence.

The track record in this area alone would mean the chief executive and others being sacked by many organisations.

As the union’s leader, I would make it a priority to get to the bottom of this.

In an attempt to draw out answers to these issues and more, I am today laying out 101 questions – 25 of which are published on these pages – which I believe should be in the minds of members who care that our union serves us well. The questions are intended to start a debate about how we shape the future.

The chance to stand as leader and replace Gordon Taylor will not come immediately. An election will not take place until the Sport Resolutions independent review is completed. But players do have the chance to speak out now.

Many are unaware that Naomi Ellenbogen QC, chair of the commission, has asked all players to contribute, confidentially, to her group’s work, through a link which is accessible through the members’ area of the PFA website.

I urge players to contribute to the process, share experiences and ensure that this review is not dominated by the voices of the same old self-appointed few.

We need the commission to report quickly and comprehensively.

Nothing less than an overhaul is needed. The time to begin driving it is here and now. I urge players everywhere to join me and create a union we can all be proud of.