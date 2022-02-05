Dave McMenamin of ESPN provides an eye-opening update on LeBron James.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN has a new report on LeBron James.

LeBron James could return to the Lakers on Saturday night after a five-game layoff.

James is expected to play against the Knicks tonight, according to ESPN NBA reporter Dave McMenamin.

However, it will be determined by The King’s pregame warmup.

“LeBron James, who has missed the Lakers’ last five games due to swelling in his left knee,” McMenamin reported, “could return tonight against the New York Knicks.”

“James will go through a pregame warmup to see if he’s ready to return,” the statement continued.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin Has Telling Update On LeBron James

