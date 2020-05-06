David Beckham jokes he’s wearing his dad’s jeans in throwback photo with Manchester United

Manchester United have shared a hilarious throwback picture of David Beckham lined up alongside Gary Neville, Nicky Butt and Paul Scholes as the former United and England star joked about his fashion sense.

Beckham was the star name in United’s Class of 1992 stars featuring Scholes, Butt, Ryan Giggs and the Neville brothers that went on to enjoy huge success at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Despite his acrimonious exit for Real Madrid in 2003, Beckham is remembered fondly at United and openly shares his love for his boyhood club.

And United have uploaded a snap of Beckham alongside his fellow academy graduates Neville, Butt and Scholes, and the former England captain has joked his pair of jeans were borrowed from his dad.

‘There they are, the lads,’ United posted alongside the image of the quartet on their official Instagram.

‘Best boy band ever,’ Beckham, 44, commented on the image. ‘Think I have my dad’s jeans on’.

The Premier League responded, saying: ‘Your dad’s got taste, Becks #ThrowbackThursday’.

Despite Beckham’s apparent fashion faux pas, the legendary midfielder has earned a reputation for his style, having launched several clothing ranges.