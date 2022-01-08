David Beckham’s incredible vacation on board the new luxury £5 million superyacht Seven

Inside David Beckham’s incredible vacation on board Seven, a new luxury £5 million superyacht.

As David Beckham set sail on his new £5 million yacht yesterday, life appeared to be going swimmingly.

With his wife Victoria and family, including her parents, the ex-England and Manchester United ace went on his first cruise on his mega-boat.

Seven is the name of the ship, which is a combination of his shirt number for the Red Devils and the middle name of his ten-year-old daughter Harper, as well as his country’s skipper.

Becks, who was dressed in black shorts, a white T-shirt, and a back-to-front baseball cap, was on the crest of a wave as he laughed and joked during the sun-drenched Florida jaunt.

“David looked ecstatic as he sailed away on his gleaming boat,” a bystander said.

He’d always wanted a yacht and is overjoyed with his new purchase.”

Last month, The Sun reported that he was assisting in the design of the Italian-made toy.

Following a visit to the Ferretti shipyard in Forli, the father of four, 46, splashed out on the 93.5ft yacht.

It was presented to Becks near its mooring, which is close to the star’s £19 million Miami penthouse.

He set sail with Posh and her parents, Anthony and Jackie Adams, after four attentive crew members prepared the ship.

Floral arrangements and fluffy white towels were strewn about the boat as the group relaxed on comfortable cushions on the upper deck.

Victoria, 47, arrived in a skimpy black mini-dress with sunglasses before changing into a more comfortable outfit.

Other family members, such as Harper, the couple’s second son Romeo, 19, and his partner Mia Regan, also 19, are also seen having fun on social media.

Cruz, Victoria’s youngest son, was also on board, as was Libby Adams, Victoria’s 20-year-old niece, and friend Ahmed Al-Sibai.

The yacht has five staterooms that can accommodate ten guests.

It also has a top speed of 30 knots, making it a millionaire’s status symbol.

It also has a beach deck and an extended swim platform.

“There’s so much steel on this boat — and glass,” Alberto Galassi, chief executive of boat builder Ferretti, said of Becks’ yacht.

We are engulfed in glass.

It’s like a miniature crystal palace.”

“We don’t sell boats,” he continued. “We sell emotions, pleasure, entertainment, a good time.”

We promote a pleasant way of life.”

Becks has landed a ten-year, £150 million deal to promote Qatar, the host country of this year’s World Cup finals.

He was roundly chastised for accepting the money, however, because the country has a dismal human rights record.