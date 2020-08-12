David Beckham’s Inter Miami land first big transfer as Blaise Matuidi joins from Juventus

JUVENTUS have confirmed Blaise Matuidi’s exit ahead of his move to Inter Miami.

The midfielder will link up with David Beckham’s new MLS outfit on a free transfer after having his Juve contract terminated on Wednesday.

Matuidi, 33, underwent a medical in Paris earlier this week and will become Miami’s first big-name signing.

Frenchman Matuidi leaves Juventus after three seasons, winning the Serie A title in each term.

He joined Juve from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in 2017, where he had won four Ligue 1 titles.

But Matuidi’s greatest moment came in 2018 when he played a starring role in France’s World Cup win on the left of a four-man midfield.

The signing is a huge coup for Beckham and Inter Miami, who became the first MLS expansion team to lose their opening five competitive fixtures.

The Americans are still looking to make another signing as they aim to become a real force.

But Miami have been left reeling by a snub from Mario Gotze, who was approached after leaving Borussia Dortmund.

The German playmaker, 28, was offered wages worth £100,000-a-week.

But Gotze rejected Miami’s advances and is now set to stay in Europe, with Roma and Monaco leading AC Milan, Sevilla and Fiorentina in the race for his signature.