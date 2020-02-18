David Coulthard believes Lewis Hamilton’s  F1 reign won’t last much longer

David Coulthard believes Lewis Hamilton’s dominance within F1 won’t last for too much longer as he looks to become the sport’s most decorated driver ever.

Hamilton heads into the new season, which begins at the Australian Grand Prix on March 15, as clear favourite to claim his seventh world title and draw level with German legend Michael Schumacher.

The Brit claimed his fifth championship title in six seasons in Austin last November, ending his campaign with a remarkable 11 wins and 17 podiums – matching the all-time record for the fourth time – as well as achieving five pole positions.

Hamilton is also just seven victories shy of the German’s all-time win record of 91 and while he is set to break Schumacher’s remarkable achievement, Coulthard claims he won’t have it all his own way for too much longer.

When asked by Sportsmail whether Hamilton would still be dominating in years to come, Coulthard – who was speaking at the unveiling of Scuderia AlphaTauri’s new car ahead of the 2020 season on Friday – replied: ‘I don’t see it.

‘He got run close on occasions by Valtteri Bottas last year, but he had a very strong foundation and he is an exceptional driver so he delivered more often than not.

‘I don’t think it was as dominant a year as maybe the points played out but he is the [Ayrton] Senna, Schumacher of this generation.

‘I would like him to break the record though, records are there to be broken. However, it doesn’t change anything in the history books if Hamilton does. We would certainly keep referring to Michael.’

Hamilton added another special honour to his collection on Monday night after winning the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award alongside football icon Lionel Messi. The pair pipped Tiger Woods, Rafael Nadal, Marc Marquez and Eliud Kipchoge to the accolade.

One talent looking to test the Mercedes driver’s dominance in 2020 is Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who enjoyed a stunning season near the top of the standings.

The 22-year-old, born in Monte Carlo, placed fourth in the driver’s championship behind Hamilton, Bottas and Max Verstappen.

He recorded ten podium finishes, two wins, four fastest laps and the most pole positions of any driver last season, and big things are certainly expected of him now.

Leclerc, alongside Verstappen, are expected to enjoy great tussles for the championship in the future and ahead of the new season, Coulthard claims this is going to be a telling year for the Ferrari man.

‘The second year in marriage terms is the second year itch. In motor racing, second year itching is definitely where it’s at,’ Coulthard, who who raced for Williams (1994-95), McLaren (1996-2004) and Red Bull (2005-08) added.

‘He has shown what he could do at Alfa Romeo, he is a natural. I look back at my own career, while at Williams in 1995 – I had four pole positions in a row and I was never really considered a qualifier but I was just so free of pressure, expectation and I was delivering pole positions.

‘I wasn’t converting them because I didn’t have the experience and I made mistakes but then as you go further into your career, it becomes a different pressure.

‘So I think this will be a very telling year for Charles.

‘The little mistake in qualifying in Azerbaijan, where he crashed the car, and things like that, he will maybe iron them out.

‘Not completely because Lewis still makes mistakes and clearly Sebastian Vettel made quite a few mistakes last year. But it will be interesting.’