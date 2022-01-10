David Culley Updates His Work Situation

David Culley Updates His Employment Situation

No news is almost always good news on Black Monday.

David Culley, the head coach of the Houston Texans, is in this situation.

Since Sunday, the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, and Vikings have all lost their head coaches.

Will the Texans soon follow suit? It doesn’t seem likely.

On Monday, Culley spoke with reporters about the season.

And, as one might expect, he was asked about his plans for the future.

Culley stated that he has yet to meet with Texans management.

That usually means a coach is safe for the time being.

“As far as I know,” Culley said, “I’m the head coach of the (hashtag)Texans right now and I’m moving forward with that.”

