David Culley was fired by the Texans, and he reacts.

David Culley is fired by the Texans, and he reacts.

The Houston Texans made their decision on head coach David Culley’s future on Thursday afternoon.

Culley was fired as the Texans’ head coach just a few hours ago after only one season with the team.

He led arguably the worst roster in the NFL to a four-win season, which was the same total as the previous year when Deshaun Watson was the starter.

Culley finally reacted to being fired by the organization after taking several hours to process the news.

He stated unequivocally that he understands the league is a business, but he is disappointed by the decision.

He told Fox reporter Mark Berman, “I’m just disappointed, but this is business.”

“Hey, I’ve been around a while.”

As a result, I understand that this is a necessary part of the job.”