David Culley was fired for one major reason, according to a new report.

The Houston Texans reportedly agreed to extend head coach David Culley’s contract on one condition.

Culley was expected to hire a new offensive staff by the Texans.

For a Houston offense that finished last in the NFL, that is a reasonable request, but Culley refused to go that route.

Tim Kelly, the 66-year-old offensive coordinator, was a top priority for the 66-year-old coach.

Kelly appeared to work a few miracles with Davis Mills as his quarterback, but the Houston front office was unhappy with the team’s offensive stats by the end of the season.

It appears that Culley would have been able to keep his job if he had fired Kelly and hired a new offensive coordinator himself.

